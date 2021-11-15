CLAT 2022 to be Held on 18 May, CLAT 2023 on 18 December 2022
CLAT is conducted for admission in UG and PF law programs in NLUs.
The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Sunday, 14 November 2021, announced the dates of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 and 2023.
CLAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 8 May 2022, while CLAT-2023 will be conducted on 18 December, 2022.
"The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year," reads the official notice released by CNLU.
CLAT is a national-level entrance exam organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.
According to the official notice, counselling fee for CLAT has also been released to Rs 30,000 for students of general category, and to Rs 20,000 for reserved category candidates.
"The Consortium further resolved to reduce the Counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs 30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs 20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates," it added.
Registration process for CLAT 2022 is expected to begin soon on the official website of CNLU: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT Eligibility Criteria
As per the official website, in order to be eligible for CLAT, the candidates must have scored:
Forty five percent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories
Forty Percent (40%) marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.
