CLAT 2022 to be Held on 18 May, CLAT 2023 on 18 December 2022

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Sunday, 14 November 2021, announced the dates of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 and 2023.

CLAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 8 May 2022, while CLAT-2023 will be conducted on 18 December, 2022.

"The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year," reads the official notice released by CNLU.