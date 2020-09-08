Schools Set to Reopen: Classes Resume in These States From 21 Sept
Check list of states which are planning to resume classes on a trial bases.
In line with the new ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines and rules being relaxed across the country, some states are planning to open schools for class 9-12 on a trial basis from 21 September.
According to the new guidelines, students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.
However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular class activity till 30 September.
States/UTs may also permit up to 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related work.
Andhra Pradesh to Resume Classes from 21 Sept
Schools in Andhra Pradesh are also set to resume normal classes from 21 September for students of class 9-12, reported The Times of India.
Bihar to Resume Classes for Class 9-12
Patna DM Kumar Ravi has allowed educational institutions to resume classes for students of class 9-12 outside containment zones. However, the state government has decided to impose total shutdown in containment zones till 30 September.
Haryana to Reopen Schools on Trial Basis in Karnal and Sonipat
The Haryana state government is likely to hold trial classes for class 10 and class 12 students in two district schools in Karnal and Sonipat on a trial basis, reported The Indian Express.
According to an online survey conducted by the state education department, nearly 85 percent students of class 10 and 12 in Haryana are in favour of schools to reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
According to The Indian Express report, the functioning of schools will be filmed — how students come to the schools, on foot or on cycles; how they enter; how they attend classes; whether they touch each other and how they leave. Four or five camera teams may be engaged for this.
