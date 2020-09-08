Schools Set to Reopen: Classes Resume in These States From 21 Sept

The Haryana state government is likely to hold trial classes for class 10 and class 12 students in two district schools in Karnal and Sonipat on a trial basis, reported The Indian Express.

According to an online survey conducted by the state education department, nearly 85 percent students of class 10 and 12 in Haryana are in favour of schools to reopen despite rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to The Indian Express report, the functioning of schools will be filmed — how students come to the schools, on foot or on cycles; how they enter; how they attend classes; whether they touch each other and how they leave. Four or five camera teams may be engaged for this.