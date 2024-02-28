'Teachers Hit Him in Front of Friends': Kin of Boy Who Died by Suicide in Kerala

The Mannanchery Police told The Quint that a case of unnatural death was registered on the night of 15 February. The First Information Report (FIR) states that the boy died by suicide in the dining room of his home after he "was suddenly upset over something."

However, it was only after a series of protests by an action council – a collective of parents, NGO workers, and locals who came together to seek action in the case – that a second FIR was registered against the accused teachers on Sunday, 25 February.

The teachers were booked under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, The Quint has learnt.

The names of the two teachers, however, have not been mentioned in the second FIR, The Hindu reported.