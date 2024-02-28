'Teachers Hit Him in Front of Friends': Kin of Boy Who Died by Suicide in Kerala

(Trigger warning: Suicide, child abuse)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness. You can reach out to local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs here.)
"As I was leaving for work on the morning of 15 February, I saw my son sitting at the dining table having breakfast with his brother. That same evening, at around 5:30 pm, I was urgently called to a local hospital. I rushed there, and there he was, lying motionless on a bed surrounded by doctors. He was still in his uniform," says the father of a Class 7 student who reportedly died by suicide in Kerala's Alappuzha earlier this month.
The 13-year-old, who studied at the Holy Family Visitation Public School in Alappuzha's Kattoor village, was found dead at his home after he was allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by two teachers at his school on 15 February.
"His friends told us that he and one of his classmates were scolded and beaten with a cane by two teachers as they were late to class by 10-15 minutes," the father, who works in construction, told The Quint over the phone.
The Mannanchery Police told The Quint that a case of unnatural death was registered on the night of 15 February. The First Information Report (FIR) states that the boy died by suicide in the dining room of his home after he "was suddenly upset over something."
However, it was only after a series of protests by an action council – a collective of parents, NGO workers, and locals who came together to seek action in the case – that a second FIR was registered against the accused teachers on Sunday, 25 February.
The teachers were booked under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, The Quint has learnt.
The names of the two teachers, however, have not been mentioned in the second FIR, The Hindu reported.
What Happened?
The student's father, a resident of Kattoor, a coastal village in Mararikulam Panchayat, told The Quint:
"I was told by his classmates that my son and his friend went to drink water during the interval and that his friend suddenly felt dizzy. They sat down in a room nearby and were 10-15 minutes late to class."
"Because they were late to class, an announcement was made, asking them to return. They rushed to their classroom and explained what happened – but the teacher didn't listen. A PE (Physical Education) teacher who was watching this happen hit both the students in front of their classmates," the father alleged.
The father claimed that the PE teacher also singled his son out by calling him to his office and hitting him again. "He was pushed against the window and hit with a cane, according to his friends," the father alleged.
The student's classmates allegedly told the parents that the boys were scolded and assaulted by another teacher as well.
Despite multiple attempts, The Quint was unable to reach the school authorities over the phone. This story will be updated as and when we receive a response.
'Teachers Were Happy With His Performance'
The father told The Quint that a week before the incident, he had visited the school to sign his son's progress report card. "The teachers were all praise for him, they were happy with his performance. He was a well-behaved boy… he never picked fights with anyone," the father said.
The father further alleged that while members of the school administration visited their home for the boy's funeral, they were met with opposition from residents of the locality. "The administration has not contacted us since," he added.
The school, a prominent private institution aided by the government, is located about 1 km from their house.
On 18 February, three days after the boy's death, the action council was formed – whose members included parents, residents, youngsters, and NGO workers in the area – demanding that the accused teachers be booked under the JJ Act.
Over 100 members of the action council staged a protest in front of the school on 19 February, carrying the ashes of the 13-year-old boy. Student organisations like the Students' Federation of India (SFI) also staged a protest at the school gate.
Speaking to The Quint, Gopakumar, a member of the action council, said: "After the protest on 19 February, the police promised to register a case against the two teachers. However, there was a delay. So, we called a meeting of the action council on 25 February to plan another protest. We also shot off a letter to the police regarding the same. We then received a call from the police saying they had registered a case against the two teachers."
The police said they would arrest the two teachers after an investigation.
The boy's father, meanwhile, has written to the Chief Minister of Kerala, State Education Minister, Director General of Police, and also the Central Board of School Education seeking action against the institution.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)