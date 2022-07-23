ISC Class 12 Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared on 24 July on cisce.org
Follow the steps given here to check and download the ISC 12th results on cisce.org.
Students who appeared for the ISC Class 12 boards must know that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said the students can expect the Indian School Certificate (ISC) result 2022 soon.
According to the Careers360, CISCE official said "the students can expect ISC 12th result 2022 on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25."
However, the CISCE website is yet to update on the ISC Class 12 result 2022 date and time.
After the release of the ISC Class 12 result, the students can check their score on the official website: cisce.org. The students can download their ISC mark sheet using unique IDs, index numbers, and captcha codes.
CISCE conducted the ISC Class 12 board exams in two different semesters this year. The Class 12 mark sheets will be prepared by equally considering the marks scored by a student in semester 1, semester 2, practical and internal assessment.
How to Check ISC Class 12th Result 2022?
Visit the official website at cisce.org
Click on the ISC link from the course option on the homepage.
Enter login credentials including unique ID, index number, captcha
Submit and the ISC Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen
Download it and print a copy for further reference.
