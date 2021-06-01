CISCE Cancels Class 12 Board Exams in Light of COVID-19 Situation
This development follows on the heels of the government announcing that the CBSE Class 12 exams stand cancelled.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the Class 12 Board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation, Board Secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI on Tuesday, 1 June.
The final decision on compiling results is yet to be taken, Dr G Immanuel, Chairman of the CISCE told ANI on Tuesday.
This development follows on the heels of the government announcing that CBSE Class 12 examinations for the year stand cancelled. The decision on the CBSE Class 12 exams came shortly after a key review meeting held by PM Modi to discuss the status of the examinations.
Instead of the exams, the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.
Like last year, students who are unsatisfied with the assessment by the Board or desire to take the exams, will be provided an option by CBSE to do so, as and when the situation improves.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
