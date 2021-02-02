Lowest in a Decade, Children Get Only 2.46 Percent in Budget 2021

Moreover, only 0.03 percent of the Union Budget is devoted to child protection, in terms of allocation of resources. According to data provided by NCRB, the number of crimes against children had increased by 4.5 percent to 1,48,185 in the year 2019.

“The Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), one of the major flagship schemes had been merged under Child Protection Services. Now, in the Union Budget 2021-22, Child Protection Services and Child Welfare Services are merged to constitute what is being called Mission Vatsalya, which has received a total of Rs 900 crore,” the report said.

This is a huge shortfall of 40 per cent when measured against an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for ICPS alone in Union Budget 2020-21.