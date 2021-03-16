Challenges Education World Faced in 2020, Expectations From 2021

In March 2020, we were struck by a pandemic that turned our world upside down. As many as 260 million Indian children have been out of school since then. To borrow a friend’s words, it’s like we were in a really black tunnel, striving to see the light at the end of the darkness.

Our teachers, as always, have been the ray of hope in this darkness. Over the past nine months, many switched entirely to virtual classrooms, maintained WhatsApp groups with parents and sent worksheets to a students’ nearest print shop.

We’ve also seen the power of learning and how the classroom remains a safe and inviting space. Challenges are being met with enthusiasm and stories of passion. In spite of the shared devices and spotty internet connections, more students are now in classrooms compared to the start of the lockdown.