CFA Level I August 2024 Result Declared: How to Check at cfainstitute.org?

The Chartered Financial Institute (CFA) declared the results for the August 2024 CFA Level 1 examination on 8 October 2024. Candidates can access their results on the CFA Institute's website, cfainstitute.org, using their login details - registered email address and password.

The CFA Level 1 exams took place from 20 to 26 August 2024. The results include both pass/fail status and detailed performance feedback for each topic.

The CFA Level 2 results for August 2024 will be released on 10 October and the CFA Level 3 results are scheduled for 17 October 2024. These results are crucial for candidates progressing through the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program.