Centre Asks States, UTs to Start Medical Colleges by 1 Dec: Report

“The state/ UTs may take necessary steps to open the medical colleges on or before 1 December 2020. Needless to say, all the SOPs/Guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of the spread of epidemic issues by central/state/ UT governments will be formed scrupulously by all the colleges,” said a senior health official in a letter to all chief secretaries and administrators of states and UTs.

“The National Medical Commission (NMC) has also given a suggestive schedule of training for different classes that are annexed with their letter.

According to the letter, the commission has also advised that the sufficient number of non-COVID beds may be made available in medical college hospitals to facilitate undergraduate medical training.

“The delayed new academic session for 2020-21 should commence from 1 February 2021. The new PG session for the academic year 2020-21 should begin from at least 1 July 2021 and therefore the PG NEET exam for the AY 2021-22 would need to be scheduled around March-April 2021,” read NMC’s recommendation letter.