Centre Asks States, UTs to Start Medical Colleges by 1 Dec: Report
A NMC recommendation letter stated that medical colleges across the country must reopen on or before 1 December.
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 25 November, directed the states and UTs to initiate necessary steps for reopening of medical colleges on or before 1 December with adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines, reported ANI.
A NMC recommendation letter dated 12 November stated that medical colleges across the country must reopen on or before 1 December for MBBS students already pursuing the course, reported Hindustan Times.
“The state/ UTs may take necessary steps to open the medical colleges on or before 1 December 2020. Needless to say, all the SOPs/Guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of the spread of epidemic issues by central/state/ UT governments will be formed scrupulously by all the colleges,” said a senior health official in a letter to all chief secretaries and administrators of states and UTs.
“The National Medical Commission (NMC) has also given a suggestive schedule of training for different classes that are annexed with their letter.
According to the letter, the commission has also advised that the sufficient number of non-COVID beds may be made available in medical college hospitals to facilitate undergraduate medical training.
“The delayed new academic session for 2020-21 should commence from 1 February 2021. The new PG session for the academic year 2020-21 should begin from at least 1 July 2021 and therefore the PG NEET exam for the AY 2021-22 would need to be scheduled around March-April 2021,” read NMC’s recommendation letter.
