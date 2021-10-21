ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Students Allowed to Change Exam City

CBSE Term 1 Exams: Students will be allowed to make requests for change of examination city.

The Quint
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Download CBSE Term 1 exam date sheet from cbse.gov.in</p></div>
i

CBSE Term 1: Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheet of Term 1 board examinations for students of Classes 10 and 12 (academic year 2021-22).

On Wednesday, 20 October, the board released an important notice regarding the examination venue. The notice states that students who are not in the same city as their schools, will be allowed to request for a change in examination centre.

"It has come to the notice of the board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else. In view of the above, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, as quoted by The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Schedule of Class 10, 12

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Schedule of Class 10, 12

He further directed the schools to follow instructions given by the CBSE to forward the request to the board in an online system.

Therefore, students are advised to keep visiting CBSE's website for further updates regarding change in examination centre.

Also Read

CBSE Releases Revised Syllabus for Classes 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22

CBSE Releases Revised Syllabus for Classes 10, 12 Board Exam 2021-22
CBSE Term 1 board exams for Class 10 (major subjects) are scheduled to begin from 30 November 2021, while Class 12 board exams (for major subjects) will be held from 1 December 2021.

Earlier this year, CBSE announced its decision to divide board exams in two terms. The Term 1 exams will be followed by Term 2 or Term end exam, which are scheduled to take place in March-April 2022.

CBSE Term 1 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Term 1 exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQ), including case-based, and assertion-reasoning type MCQs, while term 2 exams will comprise of subjective type questions.

Each term exam will cover the rationalised syllabus of that specific term only (50 percent of the entire syllabus).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT