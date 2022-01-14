CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22 Expected Next Week: Report

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was expected to declare the result of Classes 10, 12 Term 1 board exams by 15 January 2022. However, as per some new reports, students who appeared for the exam may have to wait a bit more for their results.

CBSE results can be delayed in the view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, reported Times of India. Governments have imposed restrictions on movement and work places in order to contain the spread of Omicron virus, which in return has 'slowed the evaluation process', the report added.