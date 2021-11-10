CBSE Term 1 Board Exams: Students Allowed To Change Exam City Till Tonight
CBSE Term 1 examination: Here's how you can request for change of examination city.
CBSE Term 1 Exams: In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, many students left for their hometowns/countries from the city of their school. Therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed such students to request for change in examination city/country.
Last date to apply for change in examination city/country is Wednesday, 10 November 2021 (midnight).
CBSE Term 1 board examinations for Class 10 (major subjects) are scheduled to begin from 30 November 2021, while Class 12 board examinations (for major subjects) will be held from 1 December 2021.
Students are allowed to request for change of city/country of theory examinations, practical examinations, or for both theory and practical exams.
CBSE Term 1 Board Examinations: How To Apply for Change in Examination City/Country?
Students who want to change their examination centre are required to request to their schools for the same.
While making the request, students will inform the city (state)/country from where they would prefer to appear for the examinations.
According to the official notice, students will have the option to opt for only one city as a centre of examination for both theory and practical. Two separate centres, that is, one for theory and one for practical will not be allowed.
Schools are required to make a list of requests made by students and upload it on the CBSE's website by Friday, 12 November 2021.
CBSE Term 1 Admit Card
The CBSE on Tuesday, 9 November, also released the admit cards for Term 1 board examinations and roll numbers for students of Classes 10 and 12.
