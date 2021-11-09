CBSE Releases Admit Cards, Roll Numbers for Class X and XII Term 1 Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, 9 November, released the Term 1 exam's admit cards and roll numbers for students of Classes X and XII.

The admit cards, that come along with exam guidelines are available for download at the board's websites - cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, reported NDTV.

While the Term 1 CBSE exams for minor papers will begin from 16 November for Class XII, Class X students will have their Term 1 exams for minor subjects from 17 November.

Exams for the major papers are scheduled to take place from 30 November for Class X and from 1 December for Class XII.