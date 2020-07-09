Why Chapters Axed From CBSE Board Exam Syllabus May Not Be Taught

A chapter in the social science subject for class 10 defines political mobilisation on religious lines as involving “the use of sacred symbols, religious leaders, emotional appeal and plain fear in order to bring the followers of one religion together in the political arena.”

This chapter, titled ‘Gender, Religion and Caste’ goes on to explain how interests of one community are preferred over the other in such a form of politics. Crucial as it may be, no questions from it will be asked from this chapter in the 2020-21 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from

Students will also not be evaluated on caste relations – also in the same chapter –which points out that even today, the ‘upper’ castes on an average are economically better off, compared to the Dalits and Adivasis.