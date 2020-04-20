CBSE May Rationalise Syllabus for Classes 9-12 to Beat Time Loss
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering rationalising the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 for the next academic year to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board is presently in the process of assessing the situation as well as the loss, and a call in this regard will be taken accordingly. The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had last week announced an alternative academic calendar for students enrolled in Classes 1 to 5 to be followed as they study at home due to the lockdown. The council is in the process of developing similar plans for higher classes as well.
On 14 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till 3 May. All schools were closed and exams postponed at least a week before the lockdown on 25 March was announced.
Mapping Themes With Learning Outcomes
The annual academic schedule has been thrown out of gear due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The CBSE, as well as many other state boards, had to either postpone or cancel board exams.
Several schools were conducting teaching and learning activities online but there were no uniform guidelines for the purpose before the calendar was announced. The alternate calendar contains a week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme or chapter taken from syllabus or textbook.
The board had earlier announced that it would conduct pending board examination only for 29 subjects, which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions. It had also announced that it will not conduct pending Class 10 and 12 examinations in foreign countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is difficult to decide as of now about when exams will be held but students will be given at least 10 days of prior notice before the exams are conducted," the CBSE official said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 507 and the number of cases to 15,712 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)