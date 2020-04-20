CBSE May Rationalise Syllabus for Classes 9-12 to Beat Time Loss

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering rationalising the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 for the next academic year to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board is presently in the process of assessing the situation as well as the loss, and a call in this regard will be taken accordingly. The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had last week announced an alternative academic calendar for students enrolled in Classes 1 to 5 to be followed as they study at home due to the lockdown. The council is in the process of developing similar plans for higher classes as well.