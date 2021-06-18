CBSE Class 12: Why Adding 10th, 11th Std Marks Is The Best Option

Before we come to Class 10, let’s look at what all has been included from Class 12. In the absence of written board exams, it was pretty natural for experts to take into consideration marks obtained by Class 12 students in unit tests and pre-boards that were conducted at the school-level.

The board even gave schools' result committee the power to decide how much weightage should be given to units tests and pre-boards, while allowing them to give full weightage to just one component.