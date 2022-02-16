CTET 2021 Result Likely To Be Declared Soon: Check Latest Updates
Candidates can check their CTET 2021 result on ctet.nic.in once released.
The results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam are likely to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). While the results were expected to be out on 15 February 2022, candidates will have to wait a little while longer.
In the meantime, candidates can visit the official website CTET at ctet.nic.in to check the detailed CTET December 2021 schedule.
Candidates must note that CTET December 2021 was conducted by the CBSE from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022, at various exam centres across the country.
The CBSE released the CTET 2021 answer key on 1 February 2022 following which candidates could raise objections till 4 February 2022.
Candidates must note that once the CTET 2021 results are declared, the CBSE will not entertain any re-evaluation of the result.
The CTET 2021 comprised of two papers, held in a CBT (computer-based test) mode and was the 15th edition of CTET.
What is interesting to note is that the CTET December 2021 exam was conducted in a total of 20 languages across various cities in India.
The Paper 1 was meant for candidates who wished to teach classes 1 to 5, whereas Paper 2 was for candidates who wished to teach classes 6 to 8.
For more information on the CTET December 2021 result, please visit the official website of CBSE regularly as well as The Quint for regular updates
