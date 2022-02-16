CTET 2021 Result Likely To Be Declared Soon: Check Latest Updates

The results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam are likely to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). While the results were expected to be out on 15 February 2022, candidates will have to wait a little while longer.

In the meantime, candidates can visit the official website CTET at ctet.nic.in to check the detailed CTET December 2021 schedule.