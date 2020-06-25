The Central government on Thursday, 25 June, told the Supreme Court that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel the Class 12 Board exams from 1 July. However, it will give students the ‘option’ of taking the exams when the situation is more “conducive.”The final decision of the apex court is expected at 10:30 am on Friday, 26 June, after the Centre submits a fresh notification regarding the assessment, the option between internal marking and exam, among other things.Here’s what we know about Class 12 exams being ‘optional.’Does this mean CBSE Class 12 exams is not actually cancelled?No, the exams scheduled to take place from 1 to 15 July stand cancelled. The Centre told the SC that students will be given the option to take exams “as soon as situation is conducive” to conduct them.What is the meaning of conducive? Who decides when the situation is conducive to conduct exams?The term ‘conducive’ means making a certain situation or outcome likely or possible. In this context, it means when the situation is suitable to conduct exams, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.The Ministry of Human Resource Development, under the central government, will decide when the situation is “conducive” to conduct exams.If I do not opt for exams, how will I be marked?The CBSE will take marks scored in the past three exams into account while marking the student in the particular subject, the Centre told apex court. However, the SC has sought more details over this method of assessment by 26 June.What is the deadline to opt for internal assessment or exam?The date has not yet been announced by the CBSE. Watch this space for more information.ICSE ‘Agreeable’ to CBSE’s Decision in SC: What Next For Students?Can I opt for both internal assessment and exam? And choose to have the one where I scored better marks?A student can either opt for exam or internal assessment. For students who opt for exams, the said marks will be final.When will the results for CBSE Class 12 board exams be declared?The results for the already held exams will be declared in mid-August and the academic year is expected to start in September 2020, the Centre has said. However, this will again be confirmed by 26 June, in the new notification.2021 CBSE Board Exams May Not Include All Topics, Suggests NCERT We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.