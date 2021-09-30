ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2021 Results Announced: Here's How to Check

Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam results on cbse.gov.in.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment result on cbseresults.nic.in</p></div>
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 30 September, announced the result of CBSE Class 10 compartment examination 2021.

Candidates who appeared for CBSE Class 10 compartment exam can check their result on CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in. They can also directly check the result on cbseresults.nic.in, by using their roll number, school number and date of birth.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Result

  • Visit CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in

  • Click on 'Results' tab on the home page

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on the link "Secondary School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class X) Results 2021"

  • You will directed to a new webpage again

  • Key in your roll number, school number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your result will appear on your screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

As per CBSE's data, a total of 17,636 students got compartment results this year, reported Hindustan Times.

CBSE, on Wednesday, 29 September, also declared the the result of CBSE Class 12 2021 compartment exam.

Class 12 compartment exams were held from 25 August to 16 September 2021.

CBSE announced the results of Class 10 board exams 2021 on 3 August 2021. This year, CBSE cancelled the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the view of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India. Results for the same were evaluated on the basis of a criteria devised by CBSE. 99.04 percent of total candidates were declared pass in CBSE Class 10 board exams.

