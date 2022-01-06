Board Exams: With Omicron Surge, Class 10, 12 Students Face Uncertainty Again

Schools in Delhi had opened for all classes in November, for the first time since March 2020, only to be shut two weeks later, but this time due to air pollution. Physical classes resumed for Class 6 onwards on 18 December. But yet again, on 28 December, when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a 'yellow' alert in the city due to high COVID-19 positivity rate, schools and educational institutes had to be shut.

Parents, teachers and principals worry that the fate of young learners now hangs in the balance, and especially those who are taking board examinations this year or next year will be severely affected. There is a lack of clarity on whether students should prepare to take their examinations online or offline.

Aprajita Gautam, President, Delhi Parents' Association, says, “Once we see the increase in cases, the government should be more decisive. For instance, if they have decided that schools are going to be shut, why not announce that the semester will be online, rather than confusing the children?”

Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu Public School tells The Quint that the notification to shut schools was the correct decision as there had been a daily dropdown in attendance since the cases had started increasing.