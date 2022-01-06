CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22 Expected To Be Released By 15 January
Check the expected release dates of CBSE Class 10,12 term 1 exams 2021-22, as well as other important information.
The results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12, term 1, exams 2021-22 are expected to be released soon.
While CBSE has not given any particular date for the release of the exams, sources suggest that the term 1 results may be announced by 15 January 2022.
Candidates must note that CBSE changed its evaluation policy mid-way during the CBSE Term 1 Examinations 2022 conducted during December 2021.
The board has released a notice stating that the same day evaluation would be stopped with effect from 16 December 2021.
Therefore, with the implementation of this new policy, the evaluation of at least seven subjects (major and minor) were delayed and sent to the board for external checking.
In addition, it was proposed that the evaluation process by itself would take around 5 to 7 days and if any delay is met, it would be due to the post-evaluation work.
However, once the CBSE Class 10,12 term 1 exam marks are uploaded on the official website, the board is expected to carry out the corrections in the result.
Hence, the questions which were cancelled or corrected would accordingly be checked thoroughly and adjusted if needed, before the final marks of the students are uploaded.
Moreover, while there is no clarity on when or how the board results will be releasing, candidates are advised to wait for further instructions by CBSE.
Till then, please refer to the previous notification released by the board to aid students:
“This year the format has changed and the result for term 1 will only be a scorecard detailing how many marks the student has received. There is no grading and the formats have to be revised accordingly. This requires technical intervention and is likely to take a few more days to compile,” shared a source close to the board.
Till more notifications are released by CBSE, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.