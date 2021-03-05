CBSE Board Class 10 And 12 Exams to Be Held From 4 May to 14 June

The datesheet for Classes 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been revised and released on the official website on Friday, 5 March.

The board exams are being held offline from 4 May to 14 June according to the revised datesheets. Results are expected to be declared by 15 July according to an earlier announcement by Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

However, the exam datesheet says“no enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to”.