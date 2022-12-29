CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Class 10 Board Exam Timetable Out, Steps to Download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the 10th class date sheet 2023 today. Candidates can download and check the examination schedule by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 can download the date sheet from official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE 10th class board exam is likely to commence form 15 February 2023. Before the exam, candidates must go through the date sheet to know all the important details like subject-wise dates of exam, timing, courses, subject codes, and more. This year, CBSE will conduct the exams only once unlike last year.