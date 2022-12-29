CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Class 10 Board Exam Timetable Out, Steps to Download
CBSE Board 10th Class Date Sheet 2023 out: Here are the steps to download and check.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the 10th class date sheet 2023 today. Candidates can download and check the examination schedule by following the steps mentioned below.
Candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2023 can download the date sheet from official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.
The CBSE 10th class board exam is likely to commence form 15 February 2023. Before the exam, candidates must go through the date sheet to know all the important details like subject-wise dates of exam, timing, courses, subject codes, and more. This year, CBSE will conduct the exams only once unlike last year.
CBSE 10th Class Date Sheet Out: Steps To Download Here
Candidates must know that the CBSE Board date sheet 2023 for class 10 has been issued by the concerned authorities. Here are the easy steps to download and check the full examination schedule.
Visit the official websites, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Click on the direct link for downloading CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023.
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the examination schedule carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
CBSE 10th class candidates must note down that the exam will be conducted based on 100 percent syllabus. Unlike last year, there will be no relaxation in the syllabus.
According to CBSE, practical tests for class 10 as well as project work and internal evaluation will start on 1 January 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and overseas, excluding those that will be closed for the month.
Practical tests, internal assessments, and project work will be completed in November and December 2022 in schools located in winter-bound areas that are anticipated to remain closed in January.
Candidates who want to check the CBSE 10th class syllabus and sample question papers 2023 must visit the official website for reference.
