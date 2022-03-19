CBSE Announces Term 1 Class 12 Results 2021: Here’s How To Check Them

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, 19 March, announced the Term 1 results of Class 12 board exams, which were held in December 2021.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 term 1 examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the term-II board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from 26 April 2022, and will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am, the CBSE had announced on 11 March. The subject-wise date sheet for the exams has also been released.