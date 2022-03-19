CBSE Announces Term 1 Class 12 Results 2021: Here’s How To Check Them
Candidates can check their results through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, 19 March, announced the Term 1 results of Class 12 board exams, which were held in December 2021.
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 term 1 examination can check their results through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in.
Meanwhile, the term-II board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from 26 April 2022, and will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 am, the CBSE had announced on 11 March. The subject-wise date sheet for the exams has also been released.
How To Check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results?
Go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in.
Click on 'Results'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Class 12 Term 1 Result' link
You will be directed to the result login page
Enter your registered credentials
Click on 'Submit'
Your CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.