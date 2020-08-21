CarryMinati Says Demands to Postpone JEE, NEET ‘Not an Excuse’

YouTuber CarryMinati has said that requests being made by aspirants to postpone JEE Main and NEET UG scheduled in September are not excuses but a genuine call, given the COVID-19 situation in India.

Taking to Twitter, CarryMinati – whose actual name is Ajey Nagar – said that "Request to postpone the JEE & NEET exams by the majority of the students is not merely an excuse but the genuine call in current scenario to avoid COVID-19 risks!"