CarryMinati Says Demands to Postpone JEE, NEET ‘Not an Excuse’
CarryMinati said requests to postpone JEE Main and NEET UG are genuine in order to ‘avoid COVID-19 risks.’
YouTuber CarryMinati has said that requests being made by aspirants to postpone JEE Main and NEET UG scheduled in September are not excuses but a genuine call, given the COVID-19 situation in India.
Taking to Twitter, CarryMinati – whose actual name is Ajey Nagar – said that "Request to postpone the JEE & NEET exams by the majority of the students is not merely an excuse but the genuine call in current scenario to avoid COVID-19 risks!"
What did the Supreme Court say about JEE, NEET?
The YouTuber's tweet in support of students comes days after the a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of JEE Main and NEET UG till the situation returns to normal.
The bench had said that students would lose an entire academic year if exams were not held in time. “If exams are not held, won’t it be a loss to the country? Students will lose the academic year,” the court noted.
When will exams be held?
As scheduled, JEE Main examination will be held between 1 and 6 September, JEE advanced on 27 September and NEET (UG) 2020 on 13 September.
Aspirants Say Thank You With Memes
Sad at the court's dismissal of their petition, students found a ray of hope and humour in CarryMinati's tweet and thanked him with memes.
But Not Everyone Agrees With CarryMinati
While many supported CarryMinati’s stand, there were few who did not agree with the idea of getting exams postponed.
