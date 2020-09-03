Calcutta University to Conduct Final Year Exams From 1-18 October

The University of Calcutta on Thursday, 3 September, announced that it will be conducting the final semester exams in its affiliated colleges for its undergraduate and postgraduate students online from 1-18 October.

Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, university Vice Chancellor stated in a press conference that students will be given 24 hours to complete and submit the exam. The results for the the same will be announced on 31 October.

According to the Banerjee, the question paper will be sent to students via email and WhatsApp. Students will be required to scan their answer sheet sand submit it through the same medium to their respective colleges. If any students in unable to submit their answer, they can submit the physically at their colleges as well.

Unlike previous years, the answers sheets will be evaluated by teachers of the same college and not by external evaluators. The complete schedule of the exam will be released in the coming days.