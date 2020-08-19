Calcutta HC Proposes Panel to Examine Private Schools’ Accounts

The Calcutta High Court on Monday,17 August, proposed the formation of a two-member committee headed by the vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, Suranjan Das, to look into the accounts of private schools, following a petition seeking concession in fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court said the two-member committee will be headed by the Das if he agrees to the court's request.

A division bench comprising of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Moushumi Bhattacharya rejected a plea by the petitioner for relaxing a previous order on payment of 80 percent dues of school fees by 31 July.

The deadline for payment has been extended till the next week. Claiming that only online classes are being held by schools, reducing their expenses on several fronts, a section of parents had moved the high court, seeking curtailment of fees.