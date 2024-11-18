BSEB STET Result 2024 Out: How to Check Scores at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) today, 18 November 2024. A total of 2,97,747 candidates out of 4,23,822 who appeared for the exam have passed, achieving a combined pass percentage of 70.25 percent.

The pass percentage for STET paper 1 is 73.77% percent, while the pass percentage for paper 2 is 64.44 percent. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor announced the results through a press conference. Candidates can access their results on the BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.