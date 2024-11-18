BSEB STET Result 2024 Out: How to Check Scores at secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) today, 18 November 2024. A total of 2,97,747 candidates out of 4,23,822 who appeared for the exam have passed, achieving a combined pass percentage of 70.25 percent.
The pass percentage for STET paper 1 is 73.77% percent, while the pass percentage for paper 2 is 64.44 percent. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor announced the results through a press conference. Candidates can access their results on the BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB STET Result 2024 Date
BSEB STET result 2024 was announced today, 18 November 2024.
In 2023, a total of 3,00,726 candidates qualified the exam, achieving a pass percentage of 79.79 percent. Out of the 4,28,387 candidates who registered for the exam, 3,76,877 candidates appeared for both papers. The pass percentage for paper 1 was 82.90 percent, with 2,71,872 candidates appearing, and the pass percentage for paper 2 was 74.37 percent, with 1,56,515 candidates appearing.
Steps to Check BSEB STET Result 2024
Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for BSEB STET Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter your login credentials.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for further reference.
