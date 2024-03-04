Bihar Board 12th Result: Date & Time To Check BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made the provisional answer key for the Class 12th Board Exam 2024 available on its official website. Students can review the answer keys and file objections if any. The objections submitted through the official website objection.biharboardonline.com till 5 PM tomorrow will be considered.

The theory exams for BSEB Class 12th were conducted between 1 to 12 February 2024 at several exam centers across the state. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The morning shift began from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the afternoon shift began at 2:30 PM and concluded at 5: 15 PM.