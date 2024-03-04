ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bihar Board 12th Result: Date & Time To Check BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result

Check the tentative date and time to check the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024. Though these dates are tentative

Bihar Board Result 2024: Bihar Board Students are waiting for their 10th and 12th board results 2024 and they have been anticipating the BSEB Board results date and time. The BSEB board has already released the provisional answer key and the objections window is also open till tomorrow, 5 March 2024. Amidst the speculations, people are trying to anticipate the potential release date of the Class 12th results.
Though the Bihar Board has not officially confirmed the date of the Class 12th board result 2024, sources suggest that the results may be released between 20 to 24 March 2024. Students should know that this is a tentative date and not yet confirmed by the board.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made the provisional answer key for the Class 12th Board Exam 2024 available on its official website. Students can review the answer keys and file objections if any. The objections submitted through the official website objection.biharboardonline.com till 5 PM tomorrow will be considered.

The theory exams for BSEB Class 12th were conducted between 1 to 12 February 2024 at several exam centers across the state. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The morning shift began from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the afternoon shift began at 2:30 PM  and concluded at 5: 15 PM.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Date & Time

Tentative date for Bihar Board class 12th result 2024: 20 to 24 March 2024

The time has not yet been announced.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result: Details Mentioned On Result

  • Name of the student

  • Name of the father

  • Name of the college

  • Roll code of the student

  • Subject-wise full and passing marks

  • Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

  • Roll number of the student

  • Subject-wise total marks

  • Aggregate marks

  • Registration number

Student needs to get a minimum of 33 per cent in order to  get a pass certificate from the Bihar Board.

How Can I Check My 12th Bihar Result?

  • Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

  • Search for the section related to the Class 12th results.

  • Click on the link, “Bihar Board Class 12th Result” or similar.

  • Enter the required details and click on the “Submit” or “Check Result” button.

  • Your Bihar Board Class 12th result will appear on the screen.

  • You can take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

