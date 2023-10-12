ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: TRE Results Expected Today; Steps To Download

Check the expected date, time, and steps to download BPSC TRE Result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: TRE Results Expected Today; Steps To Download
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC is ready to release the results of the school teacher competitive examination, BPSC Bihar TRE 2023 today, 12 October 2023. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the Bihar Teacher result on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On 11 October 2023, the commission informed candidates that they can download OMR sheets of the exam till October 15. The notification can be read on the commission’s official website. The BPSC Bihar Teacher Answer keys of the exam have already been released. BPSC Teacher exam was conducted from 24 to 26 August in two shifts- from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. This recruitment drive aims fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies of school teachers in Bihar.

Also Read

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Samiksha Adhikari & Sahayak Samiksha Vacancies

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Samiksha Adhikari & Sahayak Samiksha Vacancies
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Official Website

  • bpsc.bih.nic.in

  • onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

How Can I Check My BPSC Teacher Result?

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, open the result link for School Teacher Competitive Examination 2023

  • Enter login credentials to login and click on submit

  • You can check and download the result

  • Take a printout for future use

Also Read

SBI PO Admit Card To Be Released This Week; Steps To Download Below

SBI PO Admit Card To Be Released This Week; Steps To Download Below

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  BPSC 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×