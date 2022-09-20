ADVERTISEMENT

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card for CCE To Release Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The BPSC CCE 67th prelims will be held around 30 September 2022 and the exam is being conducted to fill 807 posts.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
i

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) admit cards for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) re-examination or BPSC 67th CCE, which were supposed to be released on 14 September, will now be released on Tuesday, 20 September, after the postponement of the exam.

As per the official schedule, the examination was supposed to be conducted on 21 September 2022 and BPSC was set to release the admit cards for the BPSC 67th CCE on 14 September. The commission later informed about the postponement of exams till 30 September and the admit cards will be released today, 20 September.

BPSC did not give any reason for the postponement of 67th CCE re-exam. However, the candidates will be able to download the hall tickets on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The re-exam which has been scheduled for 30 September will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm and candidates will have to enter the exam venue before 11 am.

How to Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card?

The BPSC CCE exam is being held to fill up 807 various government posts across the state. The steps to download the admit card are as follows:

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link available

  • Enter your credentials to login.

  • Admit card will appear on your screen.

  • Download the printout of the admit card for future use.

