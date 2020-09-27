HC Refuses to Interfere in Mumbai Uni Decision on Final-Year Exams

The Mumbai University recently announced the schedule for the third-year final semester examinations, following the Supreme Court’s order that final year students can only be promoted based on examinations,

The exams will be conducted virtually, in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format, between 1 October and 17 October.

The petitioners argued that the format was new and students and teachers needed training to get acclimated to it and that colleges must announce exam schedules at least a month in advance.