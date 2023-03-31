Bihar Board 10th Result Likely to be Released Today; Details Here
The BSEB 10th results 2023 are expected to be released today around 2 PM.
Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB operating from Patna is most likely to Patna is expected to declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 soon. As per local reports, the Bihar Board is expected to release the 10th Result today, 31 March 2023.
After the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the BSEB class 10 Exams will be able to check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Earlier there were reports of the BSEB 10th results being released on 30 or 31 March but since the results were not declared yesterday, students can expect the results today.
Bihar Board 10th Result: Date and Time
As per the reports, BSEB Patna will release an official notice on its twitter handle before the release of the BSEB 10th result. As per the reports, the result is expected to be released today at around 2 PM.
Besides, the official website, the results would also be available on the sites- and
BSEB class 10 exams were conducted from 14 to 22 February 2023. This year around 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Matric exam and are waiting for the results today. In 2022, the total pass percentage was 79.88 percent.
How to Check BSEB 10th Result 2023?
Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
On the home page, click on BSEB 10th Result 2023 link
A login page will appear on the screen
Enter the login details like roll number and roll code and submit
Your BSEB matric result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and save or download the result
Take a print out for future reference
