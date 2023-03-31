Bihar Board 10th Result Likely to be Released Today; Details Here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB operating from Patna is most likely to Patna is expected to declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 soon. As per local reports, the Bihar Board is expected to release the 10th Result today, 31 March 2023.

After the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the BSEB class 10 Exams will be able to check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Earlier there were reports of the BSEB 10th results being released on 30 or 31 March but since the results were not declared yesterday, students can expect the results today.