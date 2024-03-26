Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Expected on 30 March; Steps To Download Scorecard

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10th or Matric results 2024 by the end of March. Bihar board 12th results has already been declared on 23 March. As per the last years trend, the 10th board result is released after the Inter results. As per the reports, the 10th result will be out after Holi but the official confirmation of the result and time is awaited.
When the results will be declared, the students can check and download the scorecard on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board.
Students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in the annual board exams can appear for the compartmental exams. The board will release the Bihar Board 10th compartment exam dates after the announcement of the results.
How To Download the Bihar Board 10th Mark Sheet?
1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
2. On the home page, candidates will find the link ‘Bihar board 10th result 2024 check’
3. Candidates need to enter their roll code as well as roll number in the appropriate fields. Then enter the captcha
4. To submit details click on the “View” button, the Bihar board 10th result 2024 will pop up on the screen
5. Candidates can download, and take a printout of the BSEB 10th result 2024 for future use
