Bengal School Restarts Classes Defying Government Directives
The Education Department has now issued a show-cause notice.
A state-run school in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district restarted classes on Wednesday, 12 August, despite the prevailing nationwide COVID-19 restrictions. The Headmaster, Brindaban Ghatak, of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in the Daspur area said the decision to restart classes for Class 10 students was taken as their studies were getting affected due to the lockdown, reported news agency PTI.
“We started the classes following all social distancing norms and standard protocols. The students are very enthusiastic about coming to the school after staying at home for all these months,” Ghatak told the reporters.
Ghatak further argued that several guardians have also been requesting the school authorities to restart classes and the managing committee gave the go-ahead, the report added.
“We will close the school building if asked by the Education Department but in that case, we may opt for taking classes in the open,” he said, replying to a question.
Ghatak said the school was also considering starting sessions for Classes 11and 12 students following all necessary protocols.
Later, an official of the Education Department asked the headmaster to explain the reasons for violating the government order and issued a show-cause notice.
“He has to reply within 24 hours. The district inspector has also been asked to visit the school on Thursday and file a report,” the official said.
(With inputs from PTI)
