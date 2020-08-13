Bengal School Restarts Classes Defying Government Directives

“We will close the school building if asked by the Education Department but in that case, we may opt for taking classes in the open,” he said, replying to a question.

Ghatak said the school was also considering starting sessions for Classes 11and 12 students following all necessary protocols.

Later, an official of the Education Department asked the headmaster to explain the reasons for violating the government order and issued a show-cause notice.

“He has to reply within 24 hours. The district inspector has also been asked to visit the school on Thursday and file a report,” the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)