BHU Admission 2022 for Undergraduates Through CUET Begins on bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University or BHU has opened the application window for undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022. Candidates who have managed to pass the CUET UG exam 2022 and have chosen BHU as one of their preferred colleges can apply on the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in.

In their recent notification, the University stated, "The Banaras Hindu University is pleased to inform you that based on your normalised score obtained in the CUET-2022 conducted by the NTA, you are given an opportunity to participate in ONLINE COUNSELLING process for the provisional admission to the course(s) you have applied and for which you are eligible as per the BHU UET Information Bulletin-2022 for the academic session 2022-23, subject to availability of seats.”