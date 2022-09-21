BHU Admission 2022 for Undergraduates Through CUET Begins on bhuonline.in
Candidates can apply for BHU UG admissions till 3 October 2022.
Banaras Hindu University or BHU has opened the application window for undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022. Candidates who have managed to pass the CUET UG exam 2022 and have chosen BHU as one of their preferred colleges can apply on the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in.
In their recent notification, the University stated, "The Banaras Hindu University is pleased to inform you that based on your normalised score obtained in the CUET-2022 conducted by the NTA, you are given an opportunity to participate in ONLINE COUNSELLING process for the provisional admission to the course(s) you have applied and for which you are eligible as per the BHU UET Information Bulletin-2022 for the academic session 2022-23, subject to availability of seats.”
BHU will conduct the CUET UG counselling in online mode only. The application process for BHU started on Tuesday, 20 September 2022, to fill choices of preferred colleges, and the admission process will begin on 26 September 2022. Both the application and admissions process for BHU will end at 11:59 pm on 3 October 2022. Candidates must be careful in choosing courses and ensure that it matches the subject combinations for which they appeared in the entrance exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.