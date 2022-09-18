CUET Chaotic, Normalisation Could've Been Done With Boards: Prof Nandita Narain

No, not really. Many students are getting 100 percentiles, which means that we might have to fall back on the board results. Many more people are getting 100 percentiles, which is the first rank, as compared to the number of students who got 100 percent in the earlier system of relying on boards.

Earlier, the only discrepancy was that there were students applying from different boards. But if we had to do normalisation, we could have done the same with the different boards too.

But here, the normalisation is being done based on the date on which they sat for the test.

The new system has a whole new set of issues – wastage of time, delaying the process, pushing students towards private universities and causing them so much stress and trauma due to the glitches. So many students would come from out of town and then have to put up in cities, only to be told that the exam had been cancelled.

This is what happens when things are done in a hurry, without being thought through.