Backward Classes Panel Set to Discuss OBC Quota in NEET With Govt

Amid allegations over Other Backward Classes (OBCs) being denied reservation in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), the National Commission for Backward Classes is likely to urge the Union government to ensure that students from the section are not denied benefits of reservation, reports The Print.

Quoting unnamed NCBC sources, the report says that the matter will be raised by members of the commission, during their meeting with the Union Health Secretary, scheduled for Thursday, 23 July.