Backward Classes Panel Set to Discuss OBC Quota in NEET With Govt
The Backward Classes Panel is expected to raise the issue during a meeting with the Union Health Secretary.
Amid allegations over Other Backward Classes (OBCs) being denied reservation in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), the National Commission for Backward Classes is likely to urge the Union government to ensure that students from the section are not denied benefits of reservation, reports The Print.
Quoting unnamed NCBC sources, the report says that the matter will be raised by members of the commission, during their meeting with the Union Health Secretary, scheduled for Thursday, 23 July.
“We have complaints of thousands of candidates who have been denied reservation under the quota... we are going to request the government to not allow this injustice to continue.”NBFC Official to The Print
Earlier, on 3 July, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding reservation for students from other backward classes (OBC) in the state medical colleges under the All India Quota of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) .
“Under the All India Quota, 15 percent, 7.5 percent and 10 percent seats are reserved for SC (scheduled caste), ST (scheduled tribes) and Economically Weaker Section candidates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions. However, reservation for OBC candidates under All India Quota is restricted to Central Institutions.”Sonia Gandhi, President, Congress
She noted that the denial of reservation to OBC students in state medical institutions is a barrier to access of medical education for deserving candidates.
“In the interest of equity and social justice, I strongly urge the Union government to extend reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats, even in the State/UT Medical education institution,” Gandhi had added.
