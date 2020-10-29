Assam JEE Mains Candidate Arrested for Using Proxy to Write Exam

The Guwahati police on Wednesday, 28 October, arrested a Joint Engineering Exam candidate along with his father and three others for allegedly using a proxy to write his exam, NDTV reported.

The others accused, Hamendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita and Hirulal Pathak, are employees of a testing facility in Guwahati and have been charged with cheating by impersonation, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The accused candidate had secured 99.8 percentile in the exam for admission to the IIT’s and other top engineering colleges in the country, according to Hindustan Times.