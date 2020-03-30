Application Deadlines for UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE to be Postponed

In the tweet, Dr Pokhriyal said that he had taken the decision in order to enable students in order to fill up their application forms in testing times – a reference to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi, to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Additionally, he also said that he had advised the NTA to postpone the application process of All India Ayush PG Entrance Test by one month. Exams dates will be announced soon, he added.

Earlier, the HRD ministry had postponed NEET 2020 (UG) to end of May.