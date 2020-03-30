Application Deadlines for UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE to be Postponed
Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday, 30 March, tweeted that he has advised the National Testing Agency to postpone the last date of acceptance of application forms for competitive examinations like ICAR, JNU Entrance Exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance Exams by one month.
In the tweet, Dr Pokhriyal said that he had taken the decision in order to enable students in order to fill up their application forms in testing times – a reference to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi, to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
Additionally, he also said that he had advised the NTA to postpone the application process of All India Ayush PG Entrance Test by one month. Exams dates will be announced soon, he added.
Earlier, the HRD ministry had postponed NEET 2020 (UG) to end of May.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
