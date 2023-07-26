APOSS Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: Download AP Inter, SSC Result Here

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the AP Open School SSC and Intermediate Supplementary Result 2023 on the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the AP Open School 10th and 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 can download and check their results on the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like admission number, and roll number.

This year, AP Open SSC and Intermediate Exams for regular candidates were conducted by the concerned officials from 3 April and the results were announced on 22 May 2023. Students who failed to qualify the regular exams were given an opportunity to appear in the APOSS supplementary exams 2023.