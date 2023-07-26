ADVERTISEMENT
APOSS Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: Download AP Inter, SSC Result Here

AP Open 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2023 have been announced. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
APOSS Supplementary Results 2023 Declared: Download AP Inter, SSC Result Here
i

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has declared the AP Open School SSC and Intermediate Supplementary Result 2023 on the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the AP Open School 10th and 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 can download and check their results on the aforementioned website by using their personal login details like admission number, and roll number.

This year, AP Open SSC and Intermediate Exams for regular candidates were conducted by the concerned officials from 3 April and the results were announced on 22 May 2023. Students who failed to qualify the regular exams were given an opportunity to appear in the APOSS supplementary exams 2023.

Steps To Download and Check the APOSS SSC and Inter Results 2023

  • Visit the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the direct links for downloading the APOSS SSC and Inter Results 2023.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.

  • Your result will show up on the screen.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

You can also follow the below direct links to download the AP SSC and Inter Supplementary Results 2023.

Download APOSS SSC (10Th) Supplementary Result 2023

Download APOSS Intermediate (12th) Result 2023

Topics:  APOSS Result 

