AP TET Results 2024 May be Released Today: How to Check at aptet.apcfss.in?

The AP TET exam took place over multiple dates between 3 and 21 October 2024. The exam, initially scheduled for 5 to 20 August 2024, was postponed to provide more preparation time for candidates. The final answer keys for all papers have already been released on the official website.

To qualify for the exam, general category candidates must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks. For BC category candidates, the pass mark is 50 percent, while SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled candidates are required to obtain 40 percent.

The AP TET score will carry a 20 percent weightage in the state government's teacher recruitment process, with the remaining 80 percent weightage given to the Teacher Recruitment Test (TET). The department clarifies that qualifying in the TET alone does not guarantee employment but serves as one of the eligibility criteria for teacher appointments.