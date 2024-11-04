AP TET Results 2024 May be Released Today: How to Check at aptet.apcfss.in?

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has postponed the announcement of the AP TET 2024 result, which was expected on 2 November 2024. According to local media reports, the delay is attributed to the pending release of the final answer keys. The new date for the result declaration is now today, 4 November 2024.
Candidates can expect to check their AP TET results on the official website of the School Education Department, aptet.apcfss.in, after the official announcement. The department will also issue pass certificates to the qualified candidates, which will hold lifetime validity.
The AP TET exam took place over multiple dates between 3 and 21 October 2024. The exam, initially scheduled for 5 to 20 August 2024, was postponed to provide more preparation time for candidates. The final answer keys for all papers have already been released on the official website.
To qualify for the exam, general category candidates must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks. For BC category candidates, the pass mark is 50 percent, while SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled candidates are required to obtain 40 percent.
The AP TET score will carry a 20 percent weightage in the state government's teacher recruitment process, with the remaining 80 percent weightage given to the Teacher Recruitment Test (TET). The department clarifies that qualifying in the TET alone does not guarantee employment but serves as one of the eligibility criteria for teacher appointments.
Steps to Check AP TET Result 2024
Go to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for AP TET Results 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your AP TET 2024 results will be displayed.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
