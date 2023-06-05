AP ICET Result 2023 Releasing Soon: Check on Manabadi and cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET Result 2023 Release Date: The Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the AP ICET result 2023 soon on Manabadi and cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Although the exact result date and time of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test ( AP ICET) has not been confirmed by officials yet, it is likely that the results may be declared this week.

The AP ICET Exam is held annually for students who want to enter different MBA and MCA courses. This year the exam was conducted on 24 and 25 May 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 11:30 am while the afternoon shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Earlier, AP ICET answer key 2023 and response sheets were released on the aforementioned website for candidates to check their provisional scores.