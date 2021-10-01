ADVERTISEMENT

AP ECET 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check It

AP ECET 2021 exam was conducted on 19 September 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check AP ECET result on&nbsp;sche.ap.gov.in</p></div>
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) on Friday, 1 October, declared the result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (AP ECET).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.

How to Check AP ECET 2021 Result

  • Visit the official website of AP ECET: sche.ap.gov.in

  • Click on the 'Results' link available on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registration number and ECET Hallticket number

  • Click on 'View result'

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Save it for future reference

A total of 32,318 students appeared for AP ECET 2021 exam, out of which 29,904 have qualified it, reported NDTV. Final answer key for AP ECET 2021 has also been released on the official website.

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by JNT University, Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. It is held for lateral admission into second year regular B.E., BTech, BPharmacy courses. The exam consists of 200 objective type questions.

As per the information booklet, the qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET 2021 is 25 percent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) ie, 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.

