AP EAMCET Result 2023 Date Confirmed: Steps To Download the EAPCET Scorecard

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTU) will declare the AP EAPCET 2023 result shortly on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Exam 2023 can download and check their EAMCET results by following the below.

According to a report by The Indian Express, "APSCHE chairman K Hemachandra Reddy said that EAPCET Result 2023 will be declared on 12 June 2023."

This year, AP EAPCET Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 15 to 23 May 2023. Prior to the result, the AP EAMCET answer key answer key was issued for the reference of candidates to check their tentative scores. The answer key was provisional and objectionable.