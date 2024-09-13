Andhra Pradesh APPSC Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link to Download Result PDF

APPSC Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the results for various positions under Notification No.09/2024. To check and download their results, candidates who participated in these exams can go to the commission's official website at psc.ap.gov.in.
The APPSC results are available in a PDF format. The examination, which was administered by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, was held between 8 July and 2 August 2024.
APPSC Result 2024 Date
The APPSC result for various posts was announced today on Friday, 13 September 2024.
Steps to Check APPSC Result 2024
Go to the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link that reads as 'Web note for APPSC_Departmental Tests Results MAY 2024 Session Notification No.09/2024 (Objective type and Descriptive type) - (Published on 11/09/2024).'
A new page will open on the computer screen.
Click on the link 'Department Tests May 2024.'
Now, click on the link to the exam that you appeared for.
Your results will show up on the screen in the form of a PDF file.
Check the results carefully.
Download and save the PDF for further reference.
Candidates can also follow the direct link to check their APPSC Result 2024.
