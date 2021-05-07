Amid COVID Surge, IGNOU Postpones TEE June 2021 Exams

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday, 6 May, announced the postponement of of Term End Examination, June 2021. The exams were tentatively scheduled for 15 June 2021. However, the new schedule for the same has not been announced yet.

The decision has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country.

The official notification reads, “Consequent upon the outburst and infectious growth of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021, tentatively scheduled to be held from June 15 have been postponed until further notification."