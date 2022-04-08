Ambedkar University Admissions for UG Courses To Be Held Through CUET
Know about the eligibility criteria and application fee for admissions in Ambedkar University.
Ambedkar University run by Delhi Government informed on Thursday that it will hold admissions for Undergraduate courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
While addressing the media, the Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said, “It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET 2022 including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET.”
Professor Kartik Dave, Dean, Planning, informed that the students will appear for the CUET in subjects which they have already studied in class 12. The merit will be calculated on the basis of CUET subjects and students will not be given any advantage of changing the streams.
Suresh Babu, Dean of Student Services said, "Being a state university it was not mandatory for us to go for CUET. However, in the interest of the larger society, we decided to go for CUET as sooner or later all universities will be asked to join.”
CUET 2022: Registration Process
The interested students will have to register themselves on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) which will be conducting the CUET exams. After the marks are released, the students can also register on the website of AUD. The students will have to pay application fee and then the merit list will be prepared for admissions.
Ambedkar University Admissions: Application Fee
Suresh Babu, Dean of student services, informed that there will a hike in application fee this year since it was not done in the previous years due to COVID-19. He also said, "The application fee last year was around Rs 390 for UG and Rs 510 for PG. This will increase by around 10% this year.”
Ambedkar University Admissions: Eligibility Criteria
According to the reports, students interested to get admissions in AUD should attain at least 50% marks in their class 12 and the CUET marks will be calculated on the basis of the best marks in the subjects they appear for. Though there is an exception for the BVoc courses, only pass marks are required in class 12.
Dave said, "Merit will be based on the highest score that a candidate gets by considering all the combinations of subjects in which s(he) appears in the CUET. In other words, best combination to benefit the candidate will be done. There will be no disadvantage on changing streams."
AUD will have a chat box, help desk and open house session to help students and answer their queries.
