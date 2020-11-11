Aishwarya Aided Others, But Remained Helpless Herself: LSR Peers

“For two days, I kept on telling myself that it must be a dream and that Aishwarya must be alive,” recounts Lady Shri Ram College student Aparna (name changed), as she comes to terms with the untimely demise of her dear friend. A second-year student of Mathematics, Aishwarya Reddy was pushed against the wall by her family’s worsening economic condition during the lockdown.

Crushed under the burden of a pending scholarship and asked to vacate the only hostel accommodation that she could afford in Delhi, the 18-year-old resident of Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District died by suicide on 2 November.