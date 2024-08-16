AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2024 Out At mat.aima.in; Steps To Download Here

The All India Management Association (AIMA) MAT CBT Admit Card 2024 has been released. The link for the same will be activated by the AIMA MAT on the official website at mat.aima.in. Candidates who are planning to appear for the computer-based test will have to download the admit card and carry it along with other essential documents to the testing centre on 18 August 2024.

It is pertinent to note that the AIMA MAT CBT 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on 18 August 2024. The question paper are divided into five sections, each with 30 questions. The total number of questions in the exam is 150, which will be attempted over 120 minutes. The test paper will cover different subjects such as language comprehension, intelligence and critical reasoning, mathematical skills, data analysis, and sufficiency and economic and business environment. Each section will have 30 questions each.